Garrett Owens got the start for the East All-Stars in the East Tennessee High School League All-Star game Friday night at Smokies Stadium. He pitched the first two innings, allowing just one hit. – J.D. VAUGHN | THE STANDARD BANNER
KODAK - Tanner Woods admitted it. He didn’t expect thousands of fans to attend a high school baseball game, much less during a pandemic.
To Woods and his senior Jefferson County teammates Casey Allen and Garrett Owens, Friday was like playing in a Tennessee Smokies game. All three represented the East All-Stars in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League East vs. West All-Star game. The West All-Stars triumphed 8-3, but all three Jefferson County graduates embraced their All-Star experience.
