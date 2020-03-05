FORT WAYNE, IN - Carson-Newman’s beach volleyball team wrapped up its first weekend of competition in dominating fashion, grabbing a pair of winning duals in Saturday’s finale over hosting Principia and Stevenson at the Beach Bash.
With the two wins, Carson-Newman (3-0) is now off to its best start in program history.
