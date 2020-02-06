The Carson-Newman cross country team has been named to the NCAA Division II Cross Country All-Academic teams on the men’s and women’s sides.
Sophomore Rachel Strayer and graduate student Conal McCambridge have both been named All-Academic Athletes as well. The women’s team finished with a collective grade point average of 3.61 while the men notched a 3.2.
