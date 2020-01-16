NEW YORK - The Banner Society has named Carson-Newman football the team of the decade for the State of Tennessee, the publication announced earlier this month.
Carson-Newman produced more wins than any other program in the state in the 2010s (74), had the highest winning percentage of any team in Tennessee for the decade, and made four appearances in the NCAA playoffs.
