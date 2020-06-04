INDIANAPOLIS – Two Carson-Newman athletes have been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District teams.
Continuing an outstanding academic and athletic legacy, Caleb Agee was named to the All-District Track and Field team Friday for a second year in a row. That follows the selection of Tyler Thompson to the Baseball Academic All-District 3 team on Thursday,
