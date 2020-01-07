KANSAS CITY - Carson-Newman defensive back Desmond Fairell, offensive lineman Phillip McDowell and linebacker Rondrow Peebles have been named to D2Football.com’s All-America teams.
Fairell made the first team defense while Peebles and McDowell were tabbed with honorable mention status for the defense and offensive, respectively. This is the fourth All-America team that Fairell has made. He’s made the first team for the AFCA and D2CCA and the second team from the Associated Press. Should he be named an All-American by Don Hansen’s Football Gazette, he’ll become Carson-Newman’s ninth all-time consensus All-American.
