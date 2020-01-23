Carson-Newman’s Caleb Howell and CJ Benson have been named Bluegrass Mountain Conference Male and Female Swimmers of the Week, following their performances in C-N’s tri-meet against Emmanuel and SCAD on January 18 in Franklin Springs, Georgia.
Howell won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:51.92 and the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:02.95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.