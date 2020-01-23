Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.