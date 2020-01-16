Fresh off of claiming a school record and an automatic national qualifying time in the 60-meter dash, junior sprinter Devon Moore was named the National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Tuesday.
It is the first time in program history that an Eagle has earned the honor during the indoor season. His mark of 6.71 seconds in the 60 – set Saturday at the ETSU Invitational – is the second-fastest time in the sprint among all Division II athletes this season and came during Moore’s first event since rejoining the team after football season.
