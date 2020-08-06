BIRMINGHAM, AL - Carson-Newman senior linebacker Rondrow Peebles has added another preseason accolade prior to the start of the upcoming college football campaign.
Already a Lindy’s Sports preseason All-American, Peebles has been listed on College Football America Yearbook’s preseason starting lineup in its annual college football preview magazine as a member of the preseason All-America team.
