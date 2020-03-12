NASHVILLE – For the first time in his career, Tyler Shaver has earned Pitcher of the Week honors from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association for a dazzling start against Mars Hill February 29.
The Dandridge native logged his first start of the season, throwing 102 pitches over eight scoreless innings while punching out a career-high 12 with two hits and three walks. His performance helped Carson-Newman to a 10-7 win over the Lions.
