JEFFERSON CITY - In response to the public health threat of COVID-19 and after consultation with medical and public health professionals, the South Atlantic Conference and Carson-Newman have cancelled all remaining intercollegiate athletic competition and practices for both in-season and out-of-season sports for the spring of 2020.
This decision took effect immediately after it was announced on Thursday, March 12, and applies through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
