Sydney Pearce blocks the shot of Lenoir-Rhyne’s Olivia Nunn during the Lady Eagles tournament win over the Bears Wednesday night at home. Pearce had 15 points and two blocked shots. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
JEFFERSON CITY – Carson-Newman reset the South Atlantic Conference single-season three-pointers record, blowing out seventh-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne 105-71 in the tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Holt Fieldhouse.
With 10 treys on the night, the Lady Eagles brought their season total to 317 in the 29th game of the year, passing the old record of 315 set during 35 games in 2017-18. The total also set a conference record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.