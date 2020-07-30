KODAK - Gage Newsom didn’t give up a hit until the seventh inning, striking out 13 as the Sevier County Cavaliers ended Jefferson County’s playoff run with a 3-1 win Sunday in the semifinals of the East Tennessee High School Baseball League tournament.

Tanner Woods broke up the no-hitter, lining a one-out double to right field and scoring Casey Allen. But the next two batters struck out to end the game.

