JCHS baseball coach Zach Reese poses for a photo with Tanner Woods, Ryan Potts, Garrett Owens, Casey Allen, following their final game in a Jefferson County uniform. – J.D. VAUGHN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Jefferson County’s Jace Dobbins tags out Cam Hodges and tries to turn a double play during Sunday’s loss. – J.D. VAUGHN | THE STANDARD BANNER
KODAK - Gage Newsom didn’t give up a hit until the seventh inning, striking out 13 as the Sevier County Cavaliers ended Jefferson County’s playoff run with a 3-1 win Sunday in the semifinals of the East Tennessee High School Baseball League tournament.
Tanner Woods broke up the no-hitter, lining a one-out double to right field and scoring Casey Allen. But the next two batters struck out to end the game.
