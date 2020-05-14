JEFFERSON CITY - Carson-Newman’s annual Eagle Club Golf Classic will proceed as planned June 6 at the Severville Golf Club. However, the format will be a bit different compared to what the event has seen in the past, or what was planned this year.
The Classic will still begin at 8 a.m.; however, instead of a shotgun start, teams will be provided tee times in order to abide by state social distancing guidelines for large gatherings. Furthermore, all registration fees and mulligans must be paid via check or credit card prior to the event. No payment will be taken on the day of competition.
