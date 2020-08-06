Former Carson-Newman radio voice and current Voice of the Demon Deacons Stan Cotten was inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony July 21.
Cotten, now in his 24th season as the lead play-by-play voice at Wake Forest University, was behind the microphone of Carson-Newman football, basketball and baseball broadcasts for 12 years from 1980-91. He broadcast all five of Carson-Newman’s NAIA national championships in the 1980s.
