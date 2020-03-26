Due to concerns related to the public health crisis surrounding COVID-19, Carson-Newman’s annual Eagle Club Golf Classic has been pushed back to June 6 at the Sevierville Golf Club.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. At approximately 1:30 p.m. following the event there will be an award ceremony.
