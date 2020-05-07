CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Former Carson-Newman men’s golfer and current Berry College assistant coach Will Hurt has been named the 2019-20 Golf Pride Grips WGCA Assistant Coach of the Year at the Division III level, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association announced last week.
In his first year with the Vikings, Hurt helped lead the team to five top-10 finishes in 2019-20. The team finished the shortened season ranked No. 24 on Golfstat after a fifth-place finish at the Savannah Invitational.
