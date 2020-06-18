Gordons win tourney

Jeremy Gordon, who teamed with Phillip Gordon to win the June 6 White Pine Marina Tournament Trail tournament on Douglas Lake, brings their bag in for the weigh-in at the Dandridge dock. The Gordons caught 21.11 pounds of largemouth bass and had a lunker weighing 4.54 pounds.  – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER

The team of Jeremy Gordon and Phillip Gordon had the winning catch June 6 in the White Pine Marine Tournament Trail event on Douglas Lake.

The tournament was originally scheduled for April 18, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

