The Lakeway Christian Academy boys golf team began their season 1-0, defeating The King’s Academy at Dandridge Golf and Country Club Monday.
Landen McGuffin was medalist with a 40, and Cameron Russell carded a 42. Andy Lovell (51) and Jake Neill (56) rounded out the Lions’ team score at 189.
