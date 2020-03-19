District 2-AAA Player of the Year Makayla Alvey has been chosen to play in the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) Girls All-Star Game.
Alvey, a senior who scored more than 1,000 points in her Jefferson County High career, was picked as a member of the East team by coaches from across the state. She was a key reason that the Lady Patriots won both the regular season and tournament championships in District 2-AAA this season, compiling a 24-6 record.
