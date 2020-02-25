ORLANDO – Senior guard Kayla Marosites earned a second consecutive Google Cloud Academic Division II All-District award, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Thursday.
Marosites has a 3.82 grade-point average in child and family studies increasing her GPA by nearly one tenth of a point from last year. Marosites became the first player in Carson-Newman’s women’s basketball history to earn the award last season.
