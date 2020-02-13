ROCK HILL, S.C. – For the third time this season Kayla Marosites was named the South Atlantic Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday, after leading Carson-Newman to wins over Mars Hill and Coker last week.
During the 2019-20 season, only Anderson’s Alexy Mollenhauer has won more weekly awards than C-N’s senior guard.
