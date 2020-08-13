JEFFERSON CITY - Carson-Newman Director of Athletic Communications Adam Cavalier has announced the hiring of Richard Martin and Brian White as graduate assistants for Carson-Newman’s Athletic Communications team.
Martin makes his way to Mossy Creek from Kennesaw State where he spent the last two years as a video assistant. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Gardner-Webb. White moves east after graduating from Troy with his Bachelor of Science in Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management - Sport Management.
