Jefferson Middle’s Eliza Collins comes flying in at the last second to foul Maury’s Kamry Bolin during opening round action in the Middle Eight Basketball Tournament Saturday. Bolin scored four points as the Lady Hornets defeated West View in Monday’s semifinals, to move to tonight’s finals against East Ridge. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
MORRISTOWN - Maury Middle School’s girls will play for a Middle Eight Conference tournament championship.
The Lady Hornets advanced to the finals Monday with a 41-36 win over third-seeded West View at East Ridge Middle School’s gymnasium. Maury will take on the top-seeded East Ridge girls in the championship game tonight at 7 p.m.
