Eighth grade members of the boys basketball team honored were (front row, from left) Shajai Jackson and Maddux Rogers; (back row, from left) Luke Haston, Hayden Churchwell, Will Black, Vontez McCray, and Beau Revord. – MELANIE FRITZ | THE STANDARD BANNER
Eighth grade girls basketball players honored were (front row, from left) Brooke Satterfield, Caroline Loveday and Kamry Bolin; (second row, from left) Hailyn Byrge, Tylee Hefney, Haley Holloway, Kaylee Daniels, Elissa Longmire and Brylee Lindsey. – MELANIE FRITZ | THE STANDARD BANNER
MELANIE FRITZ PHOTOGRAPHY
MELANIE FRITZ PHOTOGRAPHY
Maury eighth grade cheerleaders honored Thursday were (from left) Emma Fraundorfer, Alivia Clay, Alexah Camp, Jenna Duty and Katie McSpadden. – MELANIE FRITZ | THE STANDARD BANNER
MELANIE FRITZ PHOTOGRAPHY
Olivia Stump was honored as the only eighth grade member of the Maury dance team. – MELANIE FRITZ | THE STANDARD BANNER
