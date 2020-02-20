ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coming off of a pair of podium finishes against a stacked, Division I field at the VMI Indoor Classic, junior sprinter Devon Moore was named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.
For the fourth-straight invite, Moore stood atop the podium, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.24 – a season best mark. In the 60-meter dash, Moore earned a pair of victories in the prelims and semifinals before a second-place finish with a time of 6.79 seconds.
