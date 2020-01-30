ROCK HILL, S.C. - Carson-Newman’s Devon Moore was named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, while teammate Christian Shouse was named the Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Moore, a junior from Baxley, Georgia, recorded the fastest 60-meter dash time in NCAA Division II when he took first place at the Finn Pincus Invitational. He posted a time of 6.69 seconds, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II National Championship. He capped off an impressive meet by winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.85, an NCAA Division II provisional time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.