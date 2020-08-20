Once again, John Houston Mounts finished among the nation’s best.
Mounts, a 10-year-old from Jefferson City, competed in the AAU Track & Field Junior Olympics August 5-8. Athletes from all 50 states visited Satellite Beach, Florida, to compete in the annual event. This marks the third consecutive year Mounts has qualified for the AAU Track & Field Junior Olympics.
