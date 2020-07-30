ROCK HILL, S.C. – The South Atlantic Conference has approved a measure to delay the start of intercollegiate competition for fall sports until September 26.
The league’s president’s council approved the delay Friday morning.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 10:26 am
