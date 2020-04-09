BRISTOL – The King University softball season was cut short due to the national pandemic of COVID-19. However, nine seniors were named to the Conference Carolinas announced their all-conference team, including former Jefferson County High standout Leslie Odom.
Odom was the Conference Carolinas Softball Championship Most Valuable Player in 2018, leading King to the title and NCAA Regional appearance.
