After forcing out Seymour’s Dylan Dickert at second, JCHS shortstop Garrett Owens throws to first, trying to complete a double play in Monday’s season opener at JCHS. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
SEYMOUR - Elijah Galyon’s two-run homer in the first inning gave Seymour a lead they wouldn’t relinquish Tuesday night in a 2-1 win that gave the Eagles a sweep of JCHS in the opening InterMountain Conference baseball series.
The Patriots loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, scoring one run on a Seymour error, and had the tying and winning runs at second and third when pitcher Adam Quincy got Carsyn Brady for the final out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.