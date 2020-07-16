John Powell and Danny Baddeley combined for a score of 68 to win the Summer Swing Tournament June 27 at Mossy Creek Mini Golf.
Play at the Jefferson City course included two rounds – the first totaling combined stroke play for each two-person team, and the second called “Aces.” In the second round, each player got two balls off the tee to attempt to make a hole-in-one. For every ace, a stroke was taken off of the first round score. On holes with multiple cups, each hole location was open.
