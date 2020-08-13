Patriot golfer Blaise Donahoo watches his ball after hitting an approach shot to the green during Tuesday’s district win over Morristown West. Donahoo fired a one-under 35. – J.D. VAUGHN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Nic Ravnborg and Blaise Donahoo each shot 1-under par, and it made a world of difference.
Jefferson County edged Morristown West 148-150 in Tuesday’s District 2-AAA boys golf match at Patriot Hills. Ravnborg and Donahoo led the way, both turning in a 35. Trent Daniels shot 38, and Ethan Daniels had a 40 to make up the Patriots’ team score.
