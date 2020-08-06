Several area golfers made the leader board during three of the most recent East Tennessee Senior Golf Association outings at area courses.
Patriot Hills member Bill Tarr was closest to the hole on number 14 July 21, when the tour visited Dandridge Golf & Country Club. During that same outing, Dandridge members Steve Costner and Wayne Tolbert finished in the top 10 for net scores, each carding a 66 (net).
