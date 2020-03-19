NEW ORLEANS – Carson-Newman’a Christian Shouse has been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.
This is the second Field Athlete of the Year award for the Jacksboro native, who was given the honor following the SAC Championships. Shouse won the long jump with a leap 7.36m (24’ 1.75”) and the high jump, posting a distance of 2.05m (6’ 8.75”).
