SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will host a fireworks show in honor of Independence Day on Friday, July 3 at Smokies Stadium. The fireworks, provided by Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc will take place immediately following the conclusion of a packed day of baseball.
Main gates open at Smokies Stadium at 4 p.m., and things kick off with the East Tennessee High School Baseball League (ETHSBL) Senior Game. This will be a seven-inning contest that features local high school seniors the opportunity to play under the lights a final time together.
