Safe at first

Summer play in the South Jefferson Little League concluded with final games earlier this week. Above, Red Sox first baseman Colton Dalton extends his glove in an attempt to grab an errant throw as the Smokies’ Keegan Hansel hustles down the line. – J.D. VAUGHN | THE STANDARD BANNER

Braves 13, Fire Frogs 5

Bentley Watkins, Rowan Ramsey and Hayden Bales recorded two hits each, as the Braves pulled away with a five-run third inning for a 13-5 win in 9-10 baseball.

