The top four seeds all posted wins Tuesday night, advancing to the girls and boys finals of the Jefferson County Elementary League Tournament this Saturday.
The top-seeded Dandridge Elementary teams both won Tuesday – the girls defeating Rush Strong 32-9 behind Tenlee Bruce’s 7 points, and the boys topping Mt. Horeb 38-22 behind Deacon Taylor’s 14 points. Kamdyn Briggs had 9 for Mt. Horeb.
