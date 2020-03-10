Carson-Newman’s Qua Hines has Lenoir-Rhyne’s Laney Fox up in the air as she goes for a shot during the Lady Eagles’ SAC Tournament quarterfinal win at home Wednesday night. Hines had 8 points and a career-high 9 assists. C-N won 105-71 to advance to the semifinals. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Despite leading for over 25 minutes in the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Championships semifinals, second-seeded Carson-Newman saw third-seeded Tusculum bury a tournament record 15 three-pointers on their way to a 81-73 Saturday at Timmons Arena.
“We tried quite a bit of things,” C-N Coach Mike Mincey said. “We were in the press then backed out of it. It worked in the first half then they turned around and make quite a few threes in the second half. We took a gamble on that and they made us pay – especially down the stretch in the fourth quarter. I am proud of my team. I thought they fought, but again against Tusculum we didn’t make the big plays to get a W and their players did.”
