Two Lakeway Christian Academy athletes are already being recognized nationally.
FloWrestling has taken notice of two particular LCA wrestlers. The LCA Athletics Twitter account posted Tuesday that FloWrestling had ranked Brayden Ivy and Keyveon Roller in the top five of their respective weight classes for all private/prep schools nationwide.
