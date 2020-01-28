Ten members of the White Pine boys basketball were honored on eighth grade night. In the front row, from left, are Destin Reliford-Adams, Nick Molinar, Bryson Letterman, Bryson Osborne, and Cole Burdine. In the back row, from left, are Dallas Williamson, Loten Potts, Landon Weatherford, James Clark and Randy Johnson. – MELANIE FRITZ | THE STANDARD BANNER
Eighth grade members of the White Pine girls basketball team honored were (from left) Jadyn Cotner, Emma Ferguson, Edith Silva, Jaiden Lindsey, Chelsea Kinkead and Savannah Heatherly. – MELANIE FRITZ | THE STANDARD BANNER
Eighth grade members of White Pine School’s cheerleading squad were honored at the final home basketball game last Tuesday. From left are Maleah Wallen, Layla Haynes, Natalia Marra and Gracie McCarter. – MELANIE FRITZ | THE STANDARD BANNER
