Bo Lewis and Andy Hill have been a tight-knit pair for most of their lives. As a duo coaching side-by-side at multiple stops now, they’ve experienced the greatest highs and toughest lows at points throughout their careers, which makes their most recent achievements all the more special.
Before Thanksgiving week tipped off both Lewis and Hill took their teams to Johnson City for a two-game slate at Science Hill High School. With the victories their teams earned on the day the duo reached milestone marks on the same day, as Lewis locked up his 200th career win and Hill secured the 100th victory of his coaching career.
“Hearing Saturday was the 200th was exciting, but I was also so excited for coach Hill getting his 100th,” Lewis said. “To hear those two numbers on the same day … I just gave him a big hug after that huge win for him. I’ve known Andy for most of his life, and seeing him grow as a coach and getting to coach beside him for a second time and do it here at home … To see him get his 100th was really special.”
Lewis’ achievement came on the heels of back-to-back wins by a combined seven points over Stone Memorial and Cloudland. He entered the day at 198 victories after the Lady Patriots won their season opener over Knox Central the Thursday prior.
This season marks the beginning of Lewis’ second stint with his alma mater. It’s his 13th season total as a head coach. The first five he spent in Dumplin Valley and helped guide the JCHS program to a pair of district titles and a pair of sectional round appearances in the postseason.
“Those teams with Ashley Kyle and Ashley Huff, Danielle Johnson and Katie Rickard. I think of those teams a lot,” Lewis said. “How good they were and how much I learned being an assistant during that time. I learned so much under coach (Kevin) Potts.”
At Carter Lewis spent seven seasons with the Lady Hornets. There he won 103 games, placing him second on the program’s all-time win list for head coaches. With the Strawberry Plains program on the Knox County side of the county line, Lewis helped guide Carter to just its second ever region championship and added a sectional appearance to his postseason resumé that same season.
“It’s exciting when you hear that’s the number you’re at,” Lewis said. “You think about previous years and all the good players and teams you’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of their lives. You think of them a lot, because it’s all about the players. They’re the ones that allow you to reach these milestones.
“On the bus ride home I thought about several of those past teams. I thought about the two years we made it to the sectionals in my first run (at JCHS). I thought of a couple of my Carter teams and how fortunate we were to have a good run there. We won over 100 games in those seven seasons. You think about all that and how thankful you are.”
Jefferson County is where Lewis got his start in coaching. Not just at the high school, but in the middle school ranks.
Lewis served as an assistant at Rush Strong before eventually earning a head coaching gig with White Pine, and later the returning to Rush Strong to lead its program.
His success in the county’s middle school circuit helped place him in an assistant’s capacity with the JCHS girls’ program before he was eventually elevated to head coach. He resigned after the 2012 season. An exact decade later he’s back at the place that gave him his break into what’s been a storied coaching career.
“It means a lot, and I’m thankful to be back home and hear that number while I’m here,” Lewis said. “It’s honestly surreal, because I never thought the opportunity to be back here would come back around. It’s been a fun and exciting journey.
“It’s crazy how fast this has gone by. Like Kenny Chesney I tell my girls all the time ‘don’t blink.’ I can think back to my coaching days at White Pine and Rush Strong like it was yesterday. I loved coaching middle school. Those days were so much fun and I learned so much during those times.”
When Lewis jumped back into the high school coaching ranks by taking the job at Carter, he was met with a familiar face.
Hill, who’s father and legendary coach at JCHS John Hill was a mentor and assistant on Lewis’ first staff at Jefferson County, had just earned his first head coaching gig with the boys’ program at Carter.
With Lewis’ relationship with Andy Hill’s father, the two had been a part of each other’s lives for a long time already, but for the first time they would work alongside each other beginning with the 2015-16 campaign.
Hill spent just two years at Carter, though. After guiding the program to a District 3-AA Championship appearance in 2017 after an 18-win season and third-place standing in the regular season district standings, Hill opted to take the job at fellow Knox County institute Knox Central over the offseason.
Like the start to his career with Carter, year one was rough but by the second season the program began seeing results. He took the Bobcats from a 10-win season in 2017-18 and a last-place finish in the district, and led them to the district semifinals and region tournament appearance by year two.
Before he took over at Central the program had slogged through losing seasons in five of their last six campaigns. He guided them to three-straight winning seasons from 2018-2020 since a run a decade prior from 2008-2010.
From both of his stops at Carter and Knox Central, Hill amassed 98 victories over a seven-year stretch. He’s shown results as a coach that’s able to change a program’s fortune, but is the last to take credit for any of his teams’ accomplishments.
“Such an achievement is a testament to the players I’ve had during my career and the coaches I’ve worked with,” Hill said. “I’ve been blessed to have some outstanding coaches to be on staff with and have around. The people around you are what allow you to have any kind of individual success.
“Right now it’s hard to reflect on anything, but those guys are always in the back of your mind as you go along on this journey. Without them I wouldn’t be in this position, and they all had a lot to do with why I’m back at Jefferson County. They’ve been a big part of the journey.”
Hill landed his first chance to coach at the program he grew up watching, and eventually playing for shortly after the boys’ position was vacated at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.
Much like the situation he inherited at Knox Central, Jefferson County was coming off a year where it won just seven games, only six of which came in the regular season in a 25-game stretch.
None of that mattered to Hill, though. The opportunity to come home was always a dream. Once he received the phone call to entertain the vacant position, there was little doubt he would make his return to the program he grew up with if he was offered.
Just three games into his stint with the Patriots he hit his first milestone achievement in his head coaching career.
“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t mean more to do something like this here,” Hill said. “To have that accomplishment and be able to share it with these kids. Kids that have been outstanding since we got here. To have that accomplishment coincide with going on the road and beating Science Hill, that to me is a much bigger deal.”
Like Lewis, though, the double-milestone on Saturday was special for Hill, as well. He got to share it alongside a coach that was not only there during his first run as a high school head coach, but a face that’s been around all his life.
“I said I’ve been blessed to work alongside some special people, but coach Lewis is at the top of that list,” Hill said. “We have a unique relationship. He and my father worked together and I’ve known him pretty much my whole life. For us to be colleagues before at Carter, and now here again, and to hit a milestone achievement on the same night was really cool.
“There’s a lot of times we just look at each other and laugh now that we’re both here and doing this. We’ve both said to each other we need to stop and take a breath every now and then, but we’re not very good at doing it. We get after it each day. I’m very appreciative of him and very fortunate to work alongside him.”
