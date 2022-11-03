DANDRIDGE - Hosting the annual Tommy Bettis Memorial Tournament, Maury came out with a pair of top-three finishes by its conclusion over the weekend.
The Maury Hornets closed out the nine-day slate as runner-up on the boys’ side, winning three-straight games before falling to New Center 49-32 in Saturday’s championship game.
Maury trailed 17-9 after the first quarter, and went in the half at a 31-22 deficit. New Center wasn’t able to pull away by much more to open the second half, but still held a 39-28 lead going into the fourth before closing out the 17-point win to claim the championship trophy for this year’s tourney.
The Hornets were led in scoring by Bryson Morrisitte and Deacon Taylor. The duo put up eight points apiece, and buried all four of the team’s three-point baskets to keep the game close in the first half.
Maury’s boys opened the preseason tourney with a 33-18 victory over Carter. Taylor led the Hornets in scoring with 12 points in the opening round win. Ten of his points came in the first quarter. Maury buried four three-point baskets in the victory.
The Hornets followed the win over Carter with a 44-25 triumph over Northview. Taylor, Morrisitte and Torren Pruitt each had nine points apiece to pace them to a 2-0 start in the tourney.
Maury continued its dominance with a 52-28 victory over Rush Strong to lock in its spot in the championship game. The Hornets led 25-0 after the first quarter and carried a 42-8 lead into the half.
Isaiah Kirk led Maury in scoring with 11 points. He was one of 11 Hornets to post scoring figures in the victory. Billy Bolden and Cade Cruz led Rush Strong with eight points apiece.
Maury’s girls took third place in the 2022 installment of the Tommy Bettis Tournament. The Lady Hornets won three of their four games and topped Sevierville in Saturday’s third-place game, 36-30.
Sevierville led 10-5 after the first quarter, but the Lady Hornets fought back to get within one of the lead, 16-15, at the half. Maury took the lead in the third quarter and never relented. It held a 25-23 advantage at the end of the third quarter, and continued to hold Sevierville to single digits in scoring in the fourth to pick up the six-point victory.
Braelynn Miller led all scorers with 18 points in the victory. Zoey Horton also notched double figures in scoring with 12 points. Miller and Horton combined to bury four three-pointers.
The Lady Hornets opened the tournament with a 28-23 victory over Carter. Miller again led the team in scoring with 11 points. Nine of her points were in the second half, with seven coming in the fourth quarter. Maury rallied from an 11-8 halftime deficit and outscored Carter 11-4 in the fourth quarter to start out the tournament 1-0.
Maury’s girls weren’t as fortunate in their second matchup of the preseason tourney. Taking on Northview, the Lady Hornets dropped a 44-19 decision. Kenzli Trent was their leading scorer in the defeat with five points.
It would be their only loss of the tournament, though. Maury responded with a 40-17 win over inter-county rival Rush Strong to clinch its spot in the weekend’s third-place game.
The Lady Plainsmen were led in scoring by Emma Millington’s 13 points. Maury had 10 different players post scoring figures in the win. Horton led with a team-high nine points, and Avery Noe added another eight points. Maury led 17-11 at the half, but doubled its points total in the third quarter to get out to a 34-13 lead going into the fourth.
