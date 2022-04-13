Competing in their third home meet of the season, the Jefferson County Patriots and Lady Patriots came away with many top results on Tuesday.
The Lady Patriots won the meet outright with a team score of 155.17, besting second-place Sevier County by over 42 points. The Patriots were second on the day, as they were edged out by South Greene. The Rebels won with a score of 115.5 to Jefferson County’s 108.
The Lady Patriots held six wins along with nine additional podium spots for the day.
Once again making the most of field events, four of the girls’ wins on the day came in throwing and jumping competitions.
Kayla Turner secured the top spot in the discus with a season’s best throw of 96-5. She was followed in second by Adrianna Morgan.
Elizabeth Hall, who was just shy of a podium in the discus with a fourth-place throw, took the top spot in the shot put with a throw of 32-9. Morgan earned a top-five effort with her throw in the event.
Natlie Moore earned a victory in the high jump with a mark of 4-10. She was followed by a season’s best effort from Kellie Ivens. Ivens finished third with a mark of 4-8.
Ivens would go on to secure a victory on the day with a season’s best time of 18.7 in the girls’ 100 meter hurdles.
Chloe Courtney was victorious in the triple jump with a mark of 31-9. Nataleigh Robison joined her on the podium in third with a mark of 29-9.25.
The Lady Patriots’ relay team of Alise Ballard, Caitlyn Loveday, Keri Belcher and Courtney took top spot in the 4x100 meter event, outpacing South Greene by more than a second. Belcher, Loveday and Ballard all earned additional podium efforts for the day.
Belcher and Tylee Hefney tied for second place in the girls’ pole vault with marks of 7-0.
Loveday finished second in the 200 meter dash at a time of 28.26, and third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.41. Both were season-best times.
Ballard followed Loveday in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. She was third in the 200 meter at a time of 28.37, and fourth in the 100 meter with a time of 13.66. Both were also season bests for her.
The JCHS boys earned three wins for the day, along with five additional podium finishes.
Caden Chambers and Blake Overton secured the lone individual wins for the event.
Chambers won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.99. He was third in the 110 meter hurdles, clocking in at 18.42.
Overton was victorious in the triple jump with a mark of 38-10.75. He also earned a podium with third place in the long jump at a season’s best mark of 19-5.75.
The Patriots’ 4x800 meter relay team of Lucas Bales, Michael Johnson, Joshua Giles and Josiah Christian took the top spot in the event. The team of Gavin Slagle, Gage Slagle, Connor Hodgson and Dylan Whitaker took second place in the same relay.
Bales earned runner-up in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:44.27
The 4x100 team of Brenth Witherspoon, Riggin Conley, Zak McGaw and Andrew Acuff finished runner-up to Sevier County, coming a narrow nine-hundreths of a second short in their relay event.
Conley and Acuff secured podium spots in the 100 meter dash. Conley finished second with a time of 11.37, and Acuff followed in third with a time of 11.56. Both were new season-best efforts for the duo.
Connor Gramann rounded out the Patriots’ podium efforts with a third place in the discus. He had a season’s best mark of 118-1.
JCHS returns to action on Friday when it competes in the Volunteer Track Classic on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. It’s the program’s final meet before the IMAC Championships on April 21.
