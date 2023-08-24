With her dog Annie in tow, Linda Ogle joined Jefferson County’s 100+ Women Who Care although she is already a committed member of the Sevier County sister organization. “I want to challenge each and every one of you to bring somebody with you next time,” she said. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
More than 50 women gathered in JCHS’s James D. Swann Performing Arts Center Monday evening for the inaugural meeting of 100+ Women Who Care.
The goal of the philanthropic group is to provide a streamlined means of fundraising by meeting for one hour four times per year, hearing from three charitable organizations for less than 10 minutes, and voting on which to support that quarter. There are no banquets, charity basket auctions, 5k runs, or other events.
