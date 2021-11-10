101-year-old White Pine veteran honored at Senior Citizen event

J.C. Lane’s family receives two plaques that display the Congressional Record detailing his life and service. Pictured from left are Rep. Diana Harshbarger’s Field Representative Patty Mills; family members Rita Lane Potter, Betty Jo Lane Moore, Jake Cox, Jayce Cox, and Joe Cox; and Harshbarger’s Director of Outreach Daryl Brady. – JENNIFER WINKLER | THE STANDARD BANNER
“He’s a man of service – first of God, family, then friends – and he would be honored to be here today as he has been in years past,” said Betty Jo Lane Moore, daughter of James Charles (J.C.) Lane.
Although the 101-year-old Lane was not able to attend, his family was humbled to receive honors on his behalf, including Congressional recognition from the Office of Rep. Diana Harshbarger and a proclamation from County Mayor Mark Potts at the White Pine Senior Center’s annual veterans luncheon on November 4.
