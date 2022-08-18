New members of the Jefferson County 4-H Honor Club are pictured with leaders Karen Nelms, 4-H Agent/County Director (left) and Robyn Elswick, 4-H Agent (right). Students, from left, are Lena Emert, Noah Lindsey, Vicky Bales, Azlyn Elswick, Ella Smith, Sophia Ellison, Ainsley Smith, Nora Towne, Brooklyn Bales, Charleston Berger, Alexandria Tackett, Abigail Kinsey, Kylee Tackett, and Hailey Parker. – Photo by Teddy Elswick
The Jefferson County 4-H Youth Development organization welcomed 14 students into Honor Club during its most recent meeting. To recognize the hard work that this achievement required, the students were awarded certificates and honor pins.
Because Honor Club is the first level of statewide recognition within the program, it marks a hard-earned milestone for these students.
