School Board gave unanimous approval to its $62 million budget proposal for 2022-23 during a brief special session Thursday evening.
The spending plan, which is balanced and includes no proposed property tax increase, benefits from sales tax income that continues to swell, though at a slower rate. Each penny on the property tax rate (81 cents of the current $2.19 total) will also bring in just over three percent more than the current fiscal year, due to an increasing tax base.
The proposed new budget includes teacher and personnel raises, as well as $800,000 for capital improvements. It goes before County Commission’s budget committee at their meeting next Monday evening.
The $61,995,538 budget was proposed on motions from Chairman Anne Marie Potts and Board member Robbie Pinkerton. The $4,862,888 food service budget was also recommended on motions from Potts and Board member Maurice Solomon.
The food service budget is funded by federal and state revenue sources, as well as charges for meals.
Each penny on the property rate is expected to generate $140,500 in 2022-23, as compared with $136,154 this year. The finance department budgets a 95 percent collection rate, County Finance Director Jessica Elder said. Local sales tax income is up 14 percent as of February, but the increase has slowed to about five percent for the last month available.
Teacher raises
The Board’s spending plan includes $1,800 raises for all certified teachers, moves beginning teacher pay to $41,200 (from $40,000), and includes potential for teachers to increase pay by up to $2,700 based on student tests and evaluations. It also includes 67-cents-per-hour raises for support personnel (an average of five percent) and an increased minimum wage of $12.35 (increased 35 cents) Bus driver pay increases to $92 per day from $90.18.
Substitute teacher pay will go to $110 (certified) and $90 (uncertified).
The Board’s $800,000 capital improvements proposal is $35,000 more than this year, and capital projects are also expected to benefit from $200,000 in Americans with Disabilities funding set aside by County Commission.
The budget proposal includes two new classroom teacher spots to maintain class size requirements, but the positions won’t be filled until school begins and enrollment is more certain. The budget maintains current class sizes, with no increase in teacher-to-student rations.
The proposed spending plan includes purchase of one school bus and one minibus. Parts and fuel line items are significantly increased.
The budget allocates funds to each school en lieu of current school and class fees. It also includes an additional five days pay for teaching assistants so they can be included in academic training and in-service. The budget is based on $39.4 million in Basic Education Funds, a preliminary figure that is expected to be higher.
Elder said she appreciates the hard work of her staff in preparing the school budget proposal.
