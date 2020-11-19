With closing remarks, Jefferson County High School Principal Dr. Kevin Cline offers a heartfelt thank you to all veterans for their service during Thursday’s “Night of the Patriots” performance. He is flanked by students representing the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Trying to keep everyone safe from coronavirus, the organizers of the 28th annual Night of the Patriots could only bring the entire cast together for a couple of practice sessions before it was showtime last Thursday.
That meant lots of Zoom meetings, small group practice sessions — and a giant puzzle involving hundreds of student performers to piece together.
