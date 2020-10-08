Those gathered Friday in Jefferson City for the ABCO reveal included Dreamtivity’s Chad Wiggins, American Book’s Pat O’Connor, Andrew Edens, Vintage Wood Products; Deborah Oberhausen, of Rocky Top Restoration; Brandon Smith, of Weaver Medical Supply, CEO Dean Winegardner, Jeff Cain, American Book; Collin Donahue, Weaver Medical Supply; and Darren Raines, American Book. – SUBMITTED
Dean Winegardner, who founded and serves as CEO of American Book Company, unveiled a multifaceted holding company, ABCO Group, during a lunch celebration Friday in Jefferson City.
The employee-owned company used its success in the publishing field to gain a foothold in several industries. Since entering the book business some 28 years ago, Winegardner has expanded his vision and reach across several lines. At present, partner operations include BookCase Club, Book Warehouse, Dreamitivity, Rocky Top Restoration, Southeastern Packing Technologies, Vintage Wood Products and Weaver Medical Supply.
